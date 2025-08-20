Google Docs Is Getting One Of NotebookLM's Best Features
Google has been steadily expanding its AI-powered tools over the past year, bringing more of its Gemini-based systems to all of its different applications. While we've seen more than a few AI features added to Google Docs already, one particular feature that made waves in NotebookLM is finally making the leap to the company's online document editor.
Starting today, Google Docs users will be able to turn documents into audio files, allowing them to listen instead of read. This can be especially helpful if you find listening to information easier to digest, or if you just want to be able to review a document while on the move. Google showed this new feature off, along with other upcoming Gemini features, earlier this year.
The audio is powered by Gemini, just like NotebookLM's audio overviews. I gave it a try on a few of my own documents in Drive, and just like with NotebookLM, I was genuinely surprised by how good of a job it did and how quickly it worked. While the new feature can be found by opening a document, selecting Tools, then Audio, and Listen to this tab, the author can also add the audio version directly into the document, making it easy for readers to listen with a single click.
Google is using Gemini to make Docs better
While I've had my reservations about many of the Gemini features introduced in previous Workspace updates — like Google's Help Me Write feature, which may or may not even work when you try to use it — the audio generation system is actually a huge improvement for the online document editor. Not only does it give users more options, it also makes documents more accessible to everyone. It's one of many ways AI can actually improve our lives, and it's encouraging to see a feature like this transition from NotebookLM to Google Docs so quickly.
That said, it's worth noting that the audio generation doesn't have all of the same capabilities as in NotebookLM, where it's possible to generate a podcast about a document in which multiple AI hosts will discuss the content within.
In order to access the feature, you'll need to be a member of a Google Workspace Business or Enterprise plan that offers access to Gemini or subscribe to Google's AI Pro or Ultra plans. Additionally, Workspace customers with the Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, Gemini Business, or Gemini Enterprise add-on will be able to use audio generation in Google Docs going forward. If you don't see the feature already, try refreshing Docs and checking again. It will be rolling out in waves.