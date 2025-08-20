Google Docs Is Getting One Of NotebookLM's Best Features

Google has been steadily expanding its AI-powered tools over the past year, bringing more of its Gemini-based systems to all of its different applications. While we've seen more than a few AI features added to Google Docs already, one particular feature that made waves in NotebookLM is finally making the leap to the company's online document editor.

Starting today, Google Docs users will be able to turn documents into audio files, allowing them to listen instead of read. This can be especially helpful if you find listening to information easier to digest, or if you just want to be able to review a document while on the move. Google showed this new feature off, along with other upcoming Gemini features, earlier this year.

The audio is powered by Gemini, just like NotebookLM's audio overviews. I gave it a try on a few of my own documents in Drive, and just like with NotebookLM, I was genuinely surprised by how good of a job it did and how quickly it worked. While the new feature can be found by opening a document, selecting Tools, then Audio, and Listen to this tab, the author can also add the audio version directly into the document, making it easy for readers to listen with a single click.