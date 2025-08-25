This One Fossil Changed How Scientists Model The Evolution Of Fish

A study published in the Nature journal alters how the evolution of fish has been historically understood. Fossilized fish and other sea creatures have often been pivotal in new scientific discoveries, and this one is no different. The research brought together teams from the Canadian Museum of Nature and the University of Chicago for a fossil study of a jawless fish called Norselaspis glacialis.

Norselaspis glacialis is closely related to early jawed vertebrates. Through X-ray imaging, the researchers discovered that this ancient fish already had features originally thought to appear only after jaws evolved. This suggested that key developments in sensory abilities and movement came before jaws and not after, challenging the idea that jaws drove early evolution. Instead, researchers believe the jaws may have fully evolved later and built upon changes that already happened.

This research is important not only for understanding the evolutionary changes of fish and how those changes impacted aquatic ecosystems and the planet as a whole, but also for understanding human evolution. One of the study's scientific researchers, Tetsuto Miyashita, elaborated on this idea to the Canadian Museum of Nature: "These are the opening acts for a key episode in our own deep evolutionary history."