Insta360 Go Ultra Launches With Huge Sensor Upgrade For Sharper Video

Insta360 just unveiled its new Go Ultra compact camera, featuring many of the same specifications and design decisions as previous entries in the Insta360 series, but with a camera sensor that is 221% larger than the Insta360 Go 3S. The company continues to bet on tiny, hands-free devices, but even as its devices shrink in size, the image quality keeps improving.

According to a press release from the company, the new Insta360 Go Ultra features a 1/1.28" sensor, weighs 53g, and comes equipped with a new 5nm AI chip that can deliver 4K60FPS video recording. Using a series of new AI algorithms, Insta360 claims that its new PureVideo technology will enhance your footage even if the lighting isn't ideal and you're moving quickly. Similarly, Insta360 has revamped its mobile app with new AI tools, giving creators the ability to quickly add effects, transitions, and music to their footage.

"Go Ultra takes the camera advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our Go Series creators enjoy," said Insta360 co-founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter. "We're opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability."