Insta360 Go Ultra Launches With Huge Sensor Upgrade For Sharper Video
Insta360 just unveiled its new Go Ultra compact camera, featuring many of the same specifications and design decisions as previous entries in the Insta360 series, but with a camera sensor that is 221% larger than the Insta360 Go 3S. The company continues to bet on tiny, hands-free devices, but even as its devices shrink in size, the image quality keeps improving.
According to a press release from the company, the new Insta360 Go Ultra features a 1/1.28" sensor, weighs 53g, and comes equipped with a new 5nm AI chip that can deliver 4K60FPS video recording. Using a series of new AI algorithms, Insta360 claims that its new PureVideo technology will enhance your footage even if the lighting isn't ideal and you're moving quickly. Similarly, Insta360 has revamped its mobile app with new AI tools, giving creators the ability to quickly add effects, transitions, and music to their footage.
"Go Ultra takes the camera advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our Go Series creators enjoy," said Insta360 co-founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter. "We're opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability."
These are Insta360 GO Ultra top features
The new Insta360 Go Ultra hands-free camera features an upgraded Magnet Pendant and other accessories, such as the Sticky Tabs, Pivot Mount, and Flexi Strap Mount to help creators capture their adventures wherever they go. Insta360 says the new Go Ultra series is "designed to be used everywhere," as it's small, light, and has an IPX8 water resistance rating, which means the accessory can travel up to 33 feet underwater.
The standalone camera can record for 70 minutes straight, and up to 200 minutes with the Action Pod. The Insta360 Ultra also features fast charging capabilities, so it can charge from 0% to 80% in 12 minutes. The company is also betting on removable microSD cards, so you can add up to 2TB of storage space. You can also easily pop the card out and replace it with a new one once the first card fills up if you're halfway through a day of filming.
The new Insta360 Ultra Go is available at the company's online store, on Amazon, and at other retailers. The standard bundle costs $449.99 and includes the Go Ultra standalone camera with an Action Pod in Midnight Black or Arctic White, Quick Release Safety Cord, Magnetic Easy Clip, Magnet Pendant, USB-C cable, and a Lens Guard.