How To Clear Your iPhone's Spotify Cache

Spotify is one of the most dominating streaming services currently available–for better and for worse. Though it may arguably pack more features than Apple Music and other platforms, it's also home to AI slop that amasses far too many listeners. Regardless of how you feel about the company, close to 700 million people use it, and if you're one of them, you probably want a flawless experience.

Just like an internet browser, Spotify implements a cache that stores temporary files so you don't need to download certain media or files multiple times. While it's rather useful, too many files in your cache can potentially cause issues. If you need to clear your iPhone's Spotify cache, it can be done quickly by navigating to the settings that are accessible through your account profile.

Clearing an app's cache is helpful for eliminating bloat from your device. Additionally, Spotify's settings menu also includes a few other tricks up its sleeve for helping with speed and data management, so learning where these settings are located can be a great way to give your streaming experience a slight performance boost.