Canadian Wildfires Have A Big Impact On The US. Here's How

Smoke from wildfires is not something to be taken lightly, as it impacts air quality for miles. The danger of it can be measured on the air quality index (AQI), a scale that goes from zero to over 300. Lower levels on the AQI scale mean wildfire smoke mostly impacts people who have existing conditions. As it goes higher, everyone is likely to be affected, even resulting in emergency-level conditions that are extremely dangerous to your health.

Data from Natural Resources Canada illustrates that the country has about 8,000 fires every year that burn over 2.1 million hectares. They can occur in most any part of the country, but they are less likely further north due to the cold. About half of all wildfires in Canada are caused by lightning strikes.

Technology to keep us safer in wildfire conditions has improved, including tools like the Google Maps feature to monitor fire movement. However, the smoke from these fires gets carried across the Canadian border and throughout the United States, impacting the health of everyone in its path. Only with both countries working together can the danger of wildfire smoke be mitigated.