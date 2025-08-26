3 Creative Ways To Repurpose Old SD Cards

Nowadays, we have cloud storage, SSDs, and other high-tech storage solutions, but SD cards are still popular due to their portability and small form factor. They have significantly improved in storage capacity and speed over time, so they're used in devices from GoPros to powerful drones. You probably have several old SD cards from your old phones, DSLR cameras, and other devices. They're often much smaller and slower than their modern counterparts, but don't throw them out just yet. Even if they're outdated by today's standards, those little cards can still do a lot more than you think.

Older SD cards come with smaller storage capacities like 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB. While they're no longer suitable for modern photography and videography, you can use them for smaller, more specialized tasks. They work with everything from Raspberry Pi projects to digital picture frames, retro gaming consoles, and microcontrollers. You can set one up as a rescue tool for your PC, use it for lightweight documents, or dedicate it to storing media from older cameras or devices that don't support the modern high-capacity cards. That said, here are three great ways to repurpose the SD cards collecting dust in your drawers.