Is There A Sixth Mass Extinction Event On Earth? Here's What Scientists Have To Say

A mass extinction event is a term used to describe a large-scale event that wipes out species. It is usually not a short, one-time incident but rather something that occurs over thousands or millions of years. Our planet has had five mass extinction events in its history, and scientists worry we are experiencing a sixth.

The most recent event was the End Cretaceous that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, resulting in a 76% species loss. The asteroid impact is famous for killing the dinosaurs, though the actual extinction is more complicated and driven by multiple factors. Prior to that was the End Triassic caused by underwater volcanic activity, resulting in an 80% species loss. Then there was the End Permian, when Siberian volcanic activity caused global warming, and the Late Devonian, where rapid plant growth affected the climate. The earliest was the End Ordovician, 444 million years ago, caused by sea level and tectonic changes.

The sixth mass extinction event will be caused by human activity. Our impact on the planet has led to climate change and ecosystem destruction. Right now the outlook is bleak, but actions are being taken to try to save our future.