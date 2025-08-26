Discord Mic Not Working? These Fixes Could Help

Nothing puts a hamper on a gaming session with friends quite like Discord communication issues. It makes what should be an enjoyable time into a waste of time as you try to find the root cause of the issue. Before you take your PC apart or restart your phone, there are some basic troubleshooting tips that may help.

First, you'll want to make sure you're not being muted, which you can check by inspecting the microphone icon on Discord, which just got a massive glow-up with its latest update. If it's red and has a slash across it, then you're on mute. Click on it to activate the microphone. However, if Discord doesn't let you, that may be because you're being muted at the server level. Contact the server owner to lift the restriction. If you're being muted on specific servers and channels, you may not have the right permissions. Again, get in touch with the server owner or admin to gain access to voice channels and the ability to use your microphone and camera.

Finally, if everything seems fine on your end, the person you're talking to may have your audio tuned all the way down. They can fix this by clicking on your profile and adjusting the volume setting — on mobile, they can long-press on your profile to find the volume slider. For more advanced issues on desktop, browser, or mobile, you'll have to dive deeper into the Discord settings.