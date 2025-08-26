How To Find Your Steam Screenshots Folder On Windows

With 132 million active users each month, Steam is a behemoth in the PC gaming space. If you are going to be playing or purchasing a digital game on your computer, chances are Steam's digital store is where you'll be heading to do it. One of the many reasons that Steam has become such a juggernaut is the quality-of-life features that have been added over the years.

For instance, Steam gives players the ability to take notes for each game in their library, share games with friends and family, record gameplay, stream content, wishlist their most-wanted games, and more. The platform is full of features that are intended to keep gamers from ever having to leave Steam.

One of Steam's most useful features is the ability to quickly snap screenshots during gameplay. The process is as simple as hitting F12 on your keyboard to take a screenshot. But where does Steam save the screenshot that you take, and how can you access them?