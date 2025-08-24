10 Cool And Useful Face Apps To Download On Your Apple Watch
A watch face isn't just a visual display that shows time and other information; it defines the look and feel of your Apple Watch. It reflects your style and brings essential functionality like activity tracking and reminders to your fingertips. One of the most appealing aspects of using an Apple Watch is the ability to change watch faces. You can choose a bold, fitness-focused face for your workout sessions, or switch to a minimalistic option for your office. The built-in Watch app on the Apple Watch offers a decent selection of faces such as Astronomy, Color, Chronograph, Kaleidoscope, and other categories, but they may start to feel repetitive over time. While Apple adds useful Apple Watch features and faces with each watchOS update, the built-in face library remains limited. Fortunately, some face apps offer better watch faces for the Apple Watch.
We've listed ten useful and cool face apps for the Apple Watch that offer a generous selection of watch faces and customization options so your smartwatch feels truly personal. These apps are easy to use, pack a rich selection of watch faces, and even allow you to create custom faces for every mood. We've tested each app to uncover its strengths and limitations. We've mentioned more about our methodology at the end of the article.
Walbum
Walbum is a great Apple Watch face app that offers a rich selection of curated watch face libraries and high-level customizations that can instantly turn your smartwatch into a trendy accessory. This app stands out from the competition with its unique native watch faces, including a Pregnancy Watch Face, and a Work-Life Balance Watch Face. You'll also find watch faces from top brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and the trending Labubu. You can tap the search button at the top-right corner to find faces across categories like Sports, Games, Movies, Workout, Dynamic, and more. Simply tap the watch face and hit the "One-click Add" button to sync it to your Apple Watch.
You can choose from a range of watch complications, including stickers, countdowns, anniversaries, week progress, and watch text, all of which will be seamlessly synced to your Apple Watch. If you want your favorite watch face to display heart rate, steps, and activities, you can integrate it with HealthKit. Similarly, you can also allow the app to access your location for weather updates, and the Photos app to save your photos to the library. Besides the basic watch faces, Walbum provides some premium watch faces for free for a limited time. You can try the premium albums, and if you like them, they are available at $0.99/month.
Watch Faces+
Watch Faces+ is made for users looking for a free face app for the Apple Watch. It offers cool wallpapers for every occasion, like Easter, Fall, Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Winter, and more. It also provides a video tutorial on how to install them, which is pretty useful for new Apple Watch users. The app features an intuitive interface with three tabs on top: Gallery, Search, and Library. The Gallery section showcases all the available watch faces. The Search tab helps you to find a specific face using a search term, like New Year. The Library section lets you access your iPhone's photo library, to create a personalized wallpaper for your Apple Watch.
This Apple Watch face app is popular for its ease of use and free model. It offers an array of free watch faces, but requires you to watch ads to install them. You can enjoy an ad-free experience and unlock unlimited installs with the Premium subscription at a one-time payment of $4.99. The only downside of Watch Faces+ is that it offers wallpaper-styled faces, which means the app can't handle complications. As a result, you can't include useful information, like activity and weather updates.
Watch Faces by Facer
Watch Faces by Facer is one of the largest watch face platforms that boasts over 300,000 designs. Thanks to the user-friendly interface, it's easy to get started. You can choose to sign up or continue as a guest for instant access to the gallery. The app will ask you to choose your Apple Watch model, and then curate a list of unique watch faces created by global brands and independent designers. The homepage is neatly organized, making it easy to discover watch faces. You can also tap the Explore button at the bottom to search for a specific watch face across categories like Gaming, Anime, Cartoon, Lifestyle, and Space, among others.
The app also gives you the freedom to install watch faces from popular brands like Star Trek, Barbie, Call of Duty, Popeye, The Smurfs, and more. To discover the top-performing options, you can tap the Top Charts option from the bottom and choose from free and premium faces. Thanks to the seamless integration with the Apple Watch app and HealthKit, you can add your favorite watch faces and display health metrics on the watch. The app offers some free options, but locks most watch faces behind a premium subscription, which starts $4.99/month or $39.99/year.
Watchmaker
The Watchmaker app is another way to get more watch faces on an Apple Watch. The app offers a large watch face library with over 100,000 watch faces and complications for Apple wearables. You can choose from a vast collection of built-in faces, including sci-fi, retro, countdowns, live videos, and 3D options. You can customize the built-in faces and even create your own designs. Watchmaker supports integration with Apple Health to display your heart rate, steps, distance, and active energy on compatible faces. You can also allow the app to access Calendar, Notifications, and Weather apps to showcase related data.
In terms of compatibility, the Watchmaker app supports a wide range of Apple's wearables, starting from the current Apple Watch Series 10 to the older Series 1. This makes the app accessible to nearly every user. Another impressive feature is that you can easily share watch faces with your friends. Simply tap the watch face and hit the share button. The only shortcoming of the Watchmaker app is that it's a bit too pricey, costing you $29.99 per year. While some content is free, most faces are locked behind the subscription paywall. If the annual membership fee feels too steep, you can go for the weekly subscription, which costs $3.99 and comes with a three-day trial.
Watch Faces & Widget Gallery
Watch Faces & Widget Gallery is another useful face app for watchOS, offering more than 10,000 cool watch faces from diverse categories such as Anime, Gradient, Luxury, and Sci-fi. Sports fans can also install themed watch faces for the NBA, NFL, and other major leagues. The app is free to download and supports a wide range of complications, such as date, weather, and battery life, bringing real-time information to your wrist. Once you've selected your smartwatch model, you can preview and install watch faces with just a tap. You can browse faces through categories or create your own unique designs. Hyperday MB, the developers behind the app, claim that new faces are added every month, allowing you to stay on top of the latest trends. That's not all. You can also customize the layout and color of complications for a truly personalized experience.
The app is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models, and allows you to try as many watch faces as you want without any additional charges. You can enjoy unlimited access to a huge library with a lifetime premium plan for just $12.99. While the app excels in content and customizations, its interface is a little difficult to navigate compared to other apps on the list.
StepDog
StepDog is a must-have Apple Watch face app for dog lovers. It's an innovative app that brings a fun element to your daily step count tracking. Rather than a usual step counter, StepDog turns your step goal into a game by giving you a virtual dog that moves with you. When you open the app for the first time, it will prompt you to connect your Apple Health data. After that, you pick your favorite dog breed from Husky, Labrador, Pug, German Shepard, among others. Once selected, that dog will accompany you, helping you hit your daily step goal. If you love cats, you can choose a cute furry feline as your companion. You can also choose the "Random" option to get a new pet every day. As you move, your pet makes cute little sounds, and only curls up to sleep after you've hit your daily target. This brings a perfect dose of motivation. After all, you wouldn't want to keep your pet awake just because you didn't walk enough.
StepDog offers modern watch faces for Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models. The app is free to use, but the Premium version unlocks a range of perks like local leaderboards and home screen widgets. Starting at $1.99/month, StepDog offers a great value compared to the competition. That said, it offers fewer customization options compared to the other face apps on the list and is mainly designed for dog and cat lovers.
Watch Faces Gallery+
Watch Faces Gallery+ is a simple face app that offers a variety of options to enhance your Apple Watch experience. It supports Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models, and packs unique faces across categories like Animated, Abstract, Meditation, Motivation, Music, Nature, Pride, and Space. Also, there's a Brands category that displays stunning collections inspired by iconic brands like Chanel, Prada, Netflix, and Starbucks, among others. Whether you're looking for something casual and elegant or bold and stylish, the app provides hundreds of options that will suit your taste. This makes it one of the best Apple Watch apps for users who easily get bored with regular watch faces.
When you tap a face, it will bring up customization options. You can change the background, edit or remove the text, choose a face style, and select hour styles from Classic, Modern, and Rounded. After making modifications, you can preview the final look before adding the face to your smartwatch. The app also includes a "Suggest New Watch Faces" feature that lets you unleash your creativity by creating custom faces from scratch. While the app excels in customizations, it falls short on complications. This means you can't integrate key data like pedometer numbers and weather updates directly in the UI. The app is free to download, but installing watch faces requires either a $6.99 lifetime fee, or a $9.99 lifetime premium fee.
Buddywatch
Buddywatch is more than just a useful face app for Apple Watch owners. It's like an Apple Watch stylist that shows up watch faces that match the color of your band perfectly. This is one of the most notable features which sets it apart from other apps. When you launch the app for the first time, you'll be prompted to buy a plan or enable a free trial, but you can skip this option to use the app without paying. On the homepage, you'll find categories such as Focus, Sports, and Latest Faces. There's a unique BuddyAi feature that can generate a watch face that matches your ideas. You can even take a photo of your outfit, and the app will suggest matching faces, perfect for times when you want a coordinated look. However, these fun features come with a premium subscription.
You can share your favorite designs and styles with friends using a QR code. It's worth knowing that Buddywatch doesn't overwhelm you with an endless collection. Instead, it follows Apple's design language and offers watch faces that match the overall aesthetics. Each face also clearly mentions the compatible Apple Watch models. The free collection of Buddywatch is pretty impressive, but it can sometimes be difficult to discover new watch faces. The best features of the app are locked behind a premium subscription, which starts $4.99 per week, $6.99 per month, or $9.99 yearly.
Watch Faces by MobyFox
Watch Faces by MobyFox is another app you need to try if you're tired of the built-in faces on your Apple Watch and want something unconventional. MobyFox Studios, the developers behind the app, claims to offer over 2,500 watch faces, with new designs added every week. The homepage displays watch faces inspired by officially licensed content and characters, such as Harry Potter, Mattel, Netflix, Riot Games, DC Comics, and whatnot. This is one of the best face apps for Netflix fans.
You don't need to sign up to use the app, but new collections and content are locked behind the subscription. The free content is remarkably confined, so you will probably have to spend a little to download your favorite faces. You can upgrade to MobyFox Pro with a weekly plan for $1.99 or a monthly plan of $2.99. The subscription will unlock more than 1,000 exclusive designs and interactive complications to personalize your Apple Watch. The app boasts a Community feature where you can connect with others, explore their content, and make friends with fellow fans with similar interests. All your unlocked content is stored in the My Library section for easy access.
Watch Faces Live AI Gallery
If you're a fan of luxury smartwatches, you must check out the Watch Faces Live AI Gallery. The app features a minimal and clean UI with a Today tab that mimics App Store style. The app instantly feels familiar, so you can discover new faces with ease. The best thing about this face app is that it has some exceptional watch face collections that can make your Apple Watch like a Rolex or a traditional analog clock. You can essentially turn your smartwatch into a luxe timepiece. The Library tab displays all the available options, and you can also browse through category tags at the top. The intuitive interface streamlines the experience, allowing you to switch to a new face with a single tap. However, if you don't look at your Apple Watch regularly, it returns to the original face.
There's a powerful AI generator that can create a one-of-a-kind watch face that feels truly personal. This ensures you'll never run out of new watch faces. While the app offers a good collection of free watch faces for Apple Watch, the premium plan unlocks the AI watch maker and 1,500+ exclusive designs. You can go for the monthly $9.99, yearly $29.99, or unlock lifetime access with $49.99.
How we picked these apps
When it comes to watch face apps, the focus largely centers around the user experience, face collections, compatible Apple Watch models, customization options, and smart compilation support. We have curated a list of ten cool and useful face apps for the Apple Watch based on App Store ratings, user reviews, and our own experience with the apps. For a thorough evaluation, we've tested each app to understand its functionality and user experience.
Watch face library, ease of use, and customizations are the biggest factors in choosing these face apps. We evaluated whether an app can handle complications, offer creative control to users, and integrate with other Apple apps like Health and Weather. Apart from this, we factored in unique features like AI-powered face creation and design sharing capabilities. We have also focused on pricing models to determine if an app offers a fair value to its users.