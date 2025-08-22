iPhone 18 Will Reportedly Streamline Underwhelming Camera Control Feature

Following a rumor that Apple was already planning to cancel its Camera Control functionality with next year's iPhone 18 device, Weibo leaker Instant Digital has revealed that they believe otherwise. Instead of removing this feature entirely, Apple wants to streamline it to save on costs.

In a post on Weibo, Instant Digital says the contrary of the other Chinese leaker OvO. According to them, Apple is currently in its regular trial and proofing phase of next year's iPhone 18 device. In order to reduce costs, the company is reportedly considering removing the pressure sensing capacitor and using only the capacitive one.

Currently, the Camera Control uses capacitive and pressure sensors. While the first one detects touch gestures, the other recognises different pressure levels. Apple wants to get rid of the latter, similar to what companies like Oppo and Vivo have been doing with their latest smartphones.

The rumor says the capacitive sensor could be enough to get the gestures right. However, this might hint that the Camera Control functionality hasn't lived up to the hype in this past year.