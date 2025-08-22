Uranus May Have More Moons Than We Previously Thought

A discovery by NASA reveals that Uranus has an additional small moon that was previously hidden to scientists. Discovered by a team led by the Southwest Research Institute using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the moon is located nearly 35,000 miles from the center of Uranus, and its nearly circular orbit leads scientists to theorize its current location may be where it was formed.

Before this discovery, the weirdly-tilted planet that is Uranus was thought to have twenty-eight moons, including 5 major moons: Titania, Oberon, Ariel, Miranda, and Umbriel. This discovery brings the new total of known moons to twenty-nine. Scientists often refer to them as the "literary moons," as they're named after characters from works by Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. The new moon is now the 14th member of the smaller moons that orbit inward of the major ones.

Uranus' new moon is just outside its ephemeral rings, and scientists estimate it has a diameter of roughly 6 miles, making it one of the smallest moons. It's likely that the small size of the moon is the reason it has gone undetected, even when Voyager 2 flew by the planet in January 1986. "No other planet has as many small inner moons as Uranus, and their complex inter-relationship with the rings hint at a chaotic history that blurs the boundary between a ring system and a system of moons," said research team member Matthew Tiscareno of the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California.