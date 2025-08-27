Trying To Transfer Your Phone Number From Verizon? Here's What You Need To Do

Switching phone carriers is never a fun task. Also known as "porting out," this happens when you want to leave your current phone carrier and move your cell phone service to a new one — the term "phone carrier" can be interchangeable with "mobile carrier" or "wireless service provider." Basically, it is the company that services your phone and gives you access to text and phone calls through its network. You'll likely be familiar with carrier brands from commercials or storefronts such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Sometimes you may want to switch phone carriers because you do not like the one you're currently with, such as Verizon adding more hidden fees and thus increasing prices for upset customers. The biggest headache comes with having to get a new phone number. You'll have to go through the process of telling everyone your new number, including family, friends, your employer, your bank, your doctor, and more.

The good news is that if you are a Verizon customer and want to transfer carriers while keeping your phone number, it is a fairly simple process. Verizon does not give you many hoops to jump through, despite the fact that you are leaving them behind. By using a Number Transfer PIN and keeping your Verizon account open throughout the process, you can transfer your number simply and efficiently.