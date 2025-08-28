NASA Is Exploring Alternative Ways To Retrieve Samples From Mars - Here's What We Know

Bringing samples from Mars back to Earth is one of NASA's most ambitious goals. The plan goes back to the 1970s, with NASA's robotic exploration program, when the first spacecraft landed on the surface of the Red Planet. This planetary exploration program gained momentum with the launch of the Mars rover missions, including Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity. In 2021, the rover named Perseverance made history by collecting and caching environmental samples from the Jezero Crater, a site where scientists believe they might find evidence of past life. These samples are sealed in titanium tubes and are stored on the surface of Mars, waiting for the opportunity to reach Earth.

NASA's original Mars Sample Return (MSR) plan involves a complex, multi-mission campaign. It includes launching a Sample Retrieval Lander that would be equipped with a small rocket and a robotic arm that can gather the sample tubes. Then, the samples would be launched into the orbit of Mars, where an ESA orbiter would intercept them and return to Earth. All this would be achieved by 2033. However, this intricate plan comes with some great challenges. One particular challenge made NASA reassess the feasibility of this project – the budget. According to estimates, it'd cost nearly $11 billion, but it would also involve lots of technical problems and delays. In 2024, the space agency acknowledged that the current MSR project is no longer viable. Now, NASA is exploring cheaper and faster alternatives, including collaboration with some commercial partners like SpaceX and Lockheed.