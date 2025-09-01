Here's What Happens If You Put A 100W LED Bulb Into A 60W Socket

Typically, household LED bulbs are labeled as 100W, but that doesn't mean they will use the 100W electricity output. It means they will give off the same amount of light, measured in lumens, as an old 100-watt incandescent light bulb. This is called watt equivalence, and some LED light producers even label their products "100W Equivalent." Many assume that a watt is a measurement unit for light intensity. This is a common misconception. A watt is a unit of electrical power. It measures energy consumption — specifically, the amount of electricity used by the fixture and the bulb, not the brightness it produces.

If your light fixture is labeled with a maximum wattage of 60W, that indicates the highest amount of electrical power it can safely handle. Installing a bulb that uses more than 60 watts, such as a 100-watt incandescent bulb, can cause the fixture to overheat. This excess heat can damage the wiring, degrade insulation, and potentially create a fire hazard. In some extreme cases, it may even cause the socket to melt or the bulb to fail prematurely. The fixture simply can't dissipate the additional heat safely.

Unlike the old incandescent light bulbs, the typical household LED light bulbs and smart light bulbs are labeled 100W equivalent. That doesn't mean their electricity usage is 100W. Its actual wattage is up to around 15-19W. That means 100W equivalent LED bulbs are safe to use in 60W-rated light fixtures.