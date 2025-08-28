The Scientific Reason Microwaving Metal Is A Problem

We often turn to microwaves to reheat our leftovers quickly, make a delicious mug cake, or perhaps warm up a frozen dinner when we are short on time. Most of us never purposefully put anything metal in a microwave, since plastic containers, despite being unsafe, are typically used to hold leftovers. Unless someone is hoping for a viral video, putting metal in a microwave is generally done by accident — such as leaving foil over your food.

While comedy shows and skits may show microwaves bursting into flames from metal, that may not always be the reality. Although your house is unlikely to burn down, there is still a risk of damage to the microwave itself. Microwaving metal can create sparks or even a flame. That is something you definitely do not want in your microwave. This occurs due to the way electrons move on the surface of metals — especially those with rigid edges.