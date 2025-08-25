The AirPods Pro 3 Should Fix This Heart Rate Sensor Flaw In The Powerbeats Pro 2
Apple is expected to introduce the all-new AirPods Pro 3 next month, alongside new iPhone 17 and Apple Watch models. Apple's best earbuds are expected to feature a heart rate sensor, which first made its way to the Powerbeats Pro 2, introduced earlier this year.
While BGR praised the Powerbeats Pro 2 for their great sound quality, impressive battery life, and overall design, the heart rate sensor can be neglected if its owner has an Apple Watch. When these earbuds were introduced, Beats explained how these heart rate sensors would work.
With an LED sensor, photodiode, optical lens, and accelerometer powered by a custom algorithm, the Powerbeats Pro 2 can read data from the two earbuds and create accurate heart rate measurements, releasing output every five seconds.
While the measurement only works during workouts, it also means you need to exercise with a compatible third-party app. Furthermore, if you start a workout with the Apple Watch, the Powerbeats Pro 2 sensors are useless.
I hope the AirPods Pro 3 sensor can work alongside the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has an issue while tracking heartbeats, as BGR's Chris Smith has highlighted. That said, it would be only natural if Apple combined the Apple Watch with the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 sensors.
After all, launching a workout from the Workout app on the Apple Watch is the most convenient way to track your data. Since the company claims the Powerbeats Pro 2's heart rate sensor is just as accurate as the one on the Apple Watch, the idea seems to be that whenever the watch misses a reading, the earbuds could theoretically fill in the gaps.
Unfortunately, this is not the way Apple designed the Powerbeats Pro 2. Still, I hope the company changes its mind for the AirPods Pro 3 by taking advantage of a new H3 chip and improved algorithms. Besides that, these are other possible new features making their way to the AirPods Pro 3.