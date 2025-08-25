Netflix Welcomes AI In Its Originals, As Long As These AI Principles Are Respected

Netflix disclosed a few weeks ago the use of generative AI technology for specific special effects in an original TV show that became a hit with viewers earlier this year. The company called AI "an incredible opportunity" for improving productions while cutting costs. Previously, Netflix had experienced backlash from users, after a true-crime documentary featured photos created with AI. Netflix has also used AI to upscale an old sitcom.

These AI developments might explain why Netflix published a detailed blog post to help guide its content partners when considering the use of generative AI software during the various production stages of new TV shows and movies. "Generative AI tools (GenAI) that allow users to rapidly generate new and creatively unique media (video, sound, text, and image) are increasingly being used across creative workflows in Content Production," the company said. "At Netflix, we see these tools as valuable creative aids when used transparently and responsibly."

The guide should inform Netflix's partners when and how to use AI tools during production, and whether the use of AI programs to create content for Netflix requires more oversight from the streamer's legal department. Regardless of the complexity and scope of AI use during production, all of Netflix's partners should disclose these tools to the streamer.