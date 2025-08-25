New Chargers Confirm iOS 26 Will Bring Faster Wireless Charging To iPhone 16

Apple hasn't announced it yet, but Belkin's new UltraCharge collection seems to confirm that the company is ready to support Qi2.2 (aka Qi2 25W) on third-party chargers. This new standard supports the same 25W wireless charging speeds offered by the new MagSafe Charger. However, once iOS 26 becomes available, these devices will also support other third-party accessories with Qi2.2.

According to Belkin's tests, the new UltraCharge collection can charge an iPhone 16 from 0-50% in 25 minutes, which puts wireless charging on par with charging a device with a cable. More importantly, iOS 26 adds other charging features, including a reminder of how long it will take to get to 80% battery and a new Adaptive Power Mode to help your device last longer during the day.

Of course, users can expect the same benefits when Apple releases the iPhone 17. That said, it's worth noting that MagSafe and Qi2.2 might not become available on the iPhone 17e, as the iPhone 16e lacks some features from the flagship line.