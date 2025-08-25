Google Will Make Installing Third-Party Android Apps Safer By Making Them Less Accessible

Starting next year, Google will push what might be a controversial change (depending on who you ask), and it affects the process of installing apps on Android devices. For years, Android users have been able to side-load tons of different apps not available on the Google Play Store. This has long been one of the most applauded features of Android's "openness" compared to Apple's more "walled garden" approach, particularly when users switch from Android to iPhone and vice versa. However, that will change in 2026.

On August 25, Google announced changes to how many Android devices can install third-party apps, including those not from the official Play Store. Instead of allowing devices to install any app from anywhere, the company will now require developers to get their app verified through Google in order for Android users to download it. This won't apply to all Android devices, though — only those that are certified, meaning they come with Play Protect and Google Play Store apps already installed.

While the move is technically better for security, especially with all of the scams and malware hijinks we've seen tied to Android apps over the years, it also means that third-party apps will be just a bit less accessible, as some developers may not want to verify. Still, the benefits could outweigh the cost.