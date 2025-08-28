Honor Magic V5 Review: The Ultra-Thin Foldable To Beat

While the Magic V5 needs to do more than just look good, it still does look good. These super-thin foldable phones have been around for a few years now, and while I've used a few of them, it still surprises me every time I unbox one and hold it for the first time. Most of the body of the phone is an astonishing 4.2mm thick unfolded, and 9mm when folded. That's fractions of a single millimeter thicker than an iPhone 16 Pro Max. It's very thin.

Well, most of it is. Cameras require space, and while Honor can seemingly defy physics with every other aspect of the phone, it can't with the camera. The end result is that the camera module looks simply giant. It's big and circular, and when you look at the back of the phone, it's the first thing you'll notice.

I don't mind the placement of it, though. Because it's big — and more importantly, centered — the phone is usable on a table when folded, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which rocks to no end due to the placement of its camera module in the top right-hand corner. The camera module also doubles as a kind of ledge to place your finger, though perhaps that's more a necessity than an added bonus.

The rest of the design of the phone is nice. I have the Dawn Gold model, which looks great — though based on online images, I prefer the "Reddish Brown" look. On the bottom of the phone, you'll get a USB-C port, while on the right edge is a volume rocker and a power button, which has an embedded fingerprint sensor. The sensor was accurate and responsive in my usage.

There is one design element that bothers me, and that's the different corner radius on the left edge near the hinge and the right edge on the side of the phone. Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 get around this, so it's not a symptom of the phone being a foldable. There's no reason the corners shouldn't match.

Apart from that, the phone looks great. It looks and feels premium and well-built, and has an IP58/IP59 rating. That means that it should easily withstand any day-to-day water exposure. If you drop it in the pool, it'll live another day.