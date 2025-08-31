5 Smart Ways To Use Motion Detectors Around Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Motion detectors might make you think about smart security systems and surveillance, but they can be great and inexpensive tools that you can use around your home for other purposes as well. Motion sensors are easily programmable, and they can be connected to pretty much any other device without much tech know-how. They're small and often cost less than $50, like the Ring Alarm Motion Detector. You can place them strategically around your home to automate lighting, monitor activity, or notify your loved ones that you have arrived.

Motion detectors aren't just for convenience and safety. You can also use them to add some flair to your home by making your rooms respond to your presence. You can set one up to play music when you enter the shower or trigger a scent diffuser in your guest room. It's also possible to program a feeding schedule for your pets so you no longer have to worry about them missing a meal or being overfed. You can automate just about anything with motion detectors, so here are five smart ways to use them.