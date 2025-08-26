Why Apple's Foldable iPhone May Outclass Rival Devices From Google And Samsung

Apple famously prides itself not on being first to market, but on being the best. We saw this play out with the iPod, the iPhone, and to a lesser extent with the Vision Pro. Indeed, Apple executive Greg Joswiak a few years ago said that Apple won't even enter a market if it can't deliver a product that's best-in-class. In light of that, it's only natural to wonder if Apple's forthcoming foldable iPhone will be able to make a huge splash in the foldable smartphone market.

One of the reasons Apple was able to dominate the MP3 player and smartphone markets, with the iPod and iPhone respectively, is because those markets were filled with companies that couldn't come close to matching its level of design and user experience expertise. This allowed Apple to swoop in and immediately make an impact.

The foldable smartphone market, however, is different. The market today is dominated by Samsung and Google, two sophisticated players that have done an impressive job of refining the user experience in recent years. As a quick example of Google's innovation, the recently unveiled Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable smartphone with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apple's domination of the foldable smartphone market is anything but a foregone conclusion. That said, while it's impossible to know for sure, there's mounting evidence that Apple's foldable iPhone will be able to distinguish itself from other high-end premium devices.