Scientists Discovered A New Mineral On Mars, Here's What That Means

Scientists have just made a fascinating discovery on Mars: a new mineral called ferric hydroxysulfate. The name is a mouthful, but the implications it brings are exciting. This particular mineral hints at a watery, chemically active past on the Red Planet. And this time, it wasn't the rover that made the discovery, but a team of researchers from the SETI Institute who analyzed the data gathered by the Mars Orbiter (which celebrated 15 years of accomplishments a few years back) high above Mars.

Once the data from the Mars Orbiter was gathered, scientists used a technique to analyze the light reflecting off the planet's surface. This technique, called spectroscopy, helps us identify the chemical makeup of minerals from far away. That's one of the methods used to estimate what distant planets are made of. That said, once the results were in, the scientists realized they were looking at something new: ferric hydroxysulfate, a mineral never seen on Mars before. So, why does this matter? This particular mineral forms in the presence of water, iron, and sulfur. All these ingredients suggest that Mars once had the right conditions for chemical processes similar to those on the early days of Earth. That means that perhaps Mars was once capable of sustaining life.