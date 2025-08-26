Google Translate Can Translate Conversations In Real Time And Help You Practice A New Language

Google on Tuesday announced two new features for its popular Google Translate app that leverage advanced Gemini AI models to improve translation experiences for users. Google Translate will support live translation of real conversations on Android and iPhone, a feature that should make it even easier to get around when you don't speak the language. On top of that, Google Translate will get a new learning mode where users can practice a foreign language, similar to the Duolingo experience, albeit more limited.

Google explained during a briefing that Gemini models with "advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities" have been used to improve the Google Translate experience and bring live translations for conversations to the app. For the learning experience, Google Translate will use AI to generate interactive practice tests on the spot and adapt in real-time those experiences to match the user's proficiency. This isn't the first time Google upgraded Google Translate with AI. A few years ago, Google added AI-powered contextual translation abilities to Google Translate.

The two new features will be available for free to Google Translate users, though the learning experience is available in beta and limited to a few languages. Google did not mention pricing details for the language-learning practice mode once the feature graduates from beta.