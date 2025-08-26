Parallels Desktop 26 Adds Support For macOS Tahoe Ahead Of Its Official Release
In April, Parallels Desktop boosted Windows legacy app performance for M4 Macs. Now, the company is launching version 26 of its software for Macs, which, funnily enough, aligns with Apple's new strategy of changing its operating system naming convention to a year-based system, with 26 as the first version.
As the name implies, Parallels Desktop 26 brings support for the yet-to-be-released macOS Tahoe 26, Apple's newest software update for its Mac devices, and the last major update for Intel Macs. This update also brings support for the upcoming Windows 11 25H2.
"With Parallels Desktop 26, we're delivering compatibility with Apple's latest macOS, and powerful new tools for the IT teams and developers who rely on Parallels every day," said Prashant Ketkar, chief technology and product officer at Parallels. "This release reflects our ongoing commitment to Apple innovation and our focus on enabling enterprises and IT admins to securely manage and scale their Mac environments."
Below, you can learn more about the key features of Parallels Desktop 26.
Parallels Desktop 26 is ready for Apple and Microsoft's newest software updates
The most important feature of Parallels Desktop 26 is that the company is making this virtualization solution already available for the upcoming Mac and Windows updates, ensuring users won't have to hold back when the official release date is announced.
More than that, Parallels supports new macOS 26 process restrictions, so setup routines and Coherence Mode will work as smoothly as usual. In addition, this update also lets Windows virtual machines view the actual available disc space on the Mac host.
For businesses and IT teams, this update will bring SOC 2 Type II Compliance, a single Windows app deployment guide, and the ability to monitor and manage Windows VM updates with Jamf. Coming soon, Parallels Desktop 26 will bring granular policy controls for secure VM Environments, helping admins enforce settings like shared folders, USB access, clipboard sharing, and more.
Parallels Desktop is available to Mac users for personal use at $99.99/year. There are also Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions.