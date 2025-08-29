Why GM Canceled Its Driverless Robotaxi Program Cruise

In an ambitious move reminiscent of movies like "I, Robot," General Motors (GM) and driverless vehicle technology company Cruise planned to launch a robotaxi program. Also referred to as autonomous vehicles, the purpose was to create a public taxi transportation service that required no actual drivers and no actual human control.

The original plan was to begin testing in 2025 and officially start robotaxi service in 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Unlike in "I, Robot," however, the vehicle did not have a human driver who could switch to manual control in the event of an emergency or something that required actual human intelligence and instinct. It is not surprising that such a system went wrong.

One of the Cruise driverless vehicles hit a pedestrian and dragged her along the road before finally stopping. To make a bad situation worse, the company attempted to hide information from the investigation. Ultimately, that accident, plus the time and money required for the program, prompted GM to cancel the program.