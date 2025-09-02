Your Android Device Can Also Be A Bubble Level - Here's How To Access It

Whether you are tackling a full-on carpentry project or simply hanging something on your wall, a bubble or spirit level is an essential tool for getting things done right. All of us have had times when we just can't find the level tool, or we lent it to someone, only to never get it back. In such a situation, rather than rushing to your nearest tool store in the middle of the task, you can take the help of your Android phone or tablet.

Android devices have all sorts of sensors that are used to aid in various features that we typically never think twice about. One of these is a motion sensor called an accelerometer, which measures the acceleration force applied to your phone on its three axes.

This sensor can help convert your phone or tablet into a bubble level by measuring the force of gravity and calculating the angle of inclination of your device. Anyone can use their Android device as a bubble level, all you need is the Google app or a Chrome browser.