Your Android Device Can Also Be A Bubble Level - Here's How To Access It
Whether you are tackling a full-on carpentry project or simply hanging something on your wall, a bubble or spirit level is an essential tool for getting things done right. All of us have had times when we just can't find the level tool, or we lent it to someone, only to never get it back. In such a situation, rather than rushing to your nearest tool store in the middle of the task, you can take the help of your Android phone or tablet.
Android devices have all sorts of sensors that are used to aid in various features that we typically never think twice about. One of these is a motion sensor called an accelerometer, which measures the acceleration force applied to your phone on its three axes.
This sensor can help convert your phone or tablet into a bubble level by measuring the force of gravity and calculating the angle of inclination of your device. Anyone can use their Android device as a bubble level, all you need is the Google app or a Chrome browser.
Google's built-in bubble level tool
Google Search is full of hidden tricks and helpful easter eggs, and a bubble level tool is one of these features. In order to use your Android phone or tablet as a bubble level, all you have to do is open "google.com" and search for "bubble level" or "spirit level." The digital bubble level tool will appear right on top of the search results, and you can simply align your phone like a physical spirit level on whatever you are trying to level and adjust as per the readings.
It's best to use the side of your Android device that has no buttons while leveling to get the best results. You can also remove the phone case if you think that it's interfering with the reading. Moreover, keep your hands steady and the phone flat to avoid any inaccuracy. Notably, the Google Search bubble tool sometimes refuses to work on Android tablets, saying "device not supported," even though pretty much every tablet has a built-in accelerometer.
If you encounter this error, you can use one of the several bubble level apps available in the Google Play Store instead. Two of the popular options are Bubble Level by Gamma Play and Bubble Level by HSCN Apps. If you would prefer an open-source option, Bubble by Woheller69 can be downloaded from F-Droid. These apps are similar to Google's online tool. However, unlike Google's offering, they can work offline and often include added features, such as a ruler.