You Can Use FaceTime On Android Phones With This Easy Workaround

Android users can make FaceTime calls on their phone or tablet by receiving a call link from someone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The process to generate a FaceTime link is simple and only requires an Apple device user to open the FaceTime app and tap on the "Create Link" button. They can optionally name the link for easier recognition or share it just like that with others. On Android, once you have received the FaceTime link, open it in a web browser. While FaceTime links seem to work in any web browser built using Chromium, Apple recommends using Chrome or Edge.

The FaceTime link will require you to enter a name to join; fortunately, there is no Apple ID or phone number requirement. Enter any name, tap "Continue," and you'll be navigated to the FaceTime call page. You can choose to mute yourself, turn off the video, or switch the camera or mic on the call page. Once you are ready, hit the "Join" button. Remember, your browser may ask permission to use your device's camera and microphone for the call.

After you request to join the call, the original host of the call will receive a notification to approve it on their Apple device. If they aren't already on the call, they will have to join the call and then approve your entry or the entry of any other participants. Following the approval, you can continue with the call.