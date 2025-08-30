You Can Use FaceTime On Android Phones With This Easy Workaround
FaceTime is widely regarded as an excellent video calling solution for Apple users, thanks to its seamless integration in the company's various platforms, including iOS 18 and the compatible macOS 15. With just a few taps or clicks, you can be on a video or audio call with your friends or family members. In addition to regular one-on-one video and audio calls, FaceTime offers tons of other features, including group calls, end-to-end encryption, the ability to hand off a FaceTime call to another Apple device, set a custom virtual background, respond with reactions, share your screen, and SharePlay.
While it's common knowledge that FaceTime works on Apple devices, you might not know that Android users can also use FaceTime for both one-on-one and group calls. Sure, there is no FaceTime for Android app in the Google Play Store, but that doesn't mean billions of Android users can't join a FaceTime call. FaceTime allows people with Apple devices to invite others, including those with an Android phone, to join a call using their web browser. Here's how this process works.
How to FaceTime on Android
Android users can make FaceTime calls on their phone or tablet by receiving a call link from someone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The process to generate a FaceTime link is simple and only requires an Apple device user to open the FaceTime app and tap on the "Create Link" button. They can optionally name the link for easier recognition or share it just like that with others. On Android, once you have received the FaceTime link, open it in a web browser. While FaceTime links seem to work in any web browser built using Chromium, Apple recommends using Chrome or Edge.
The FaceTime link will require you to enter a name to join; fortunately, there is no Apple ID or phone number requirement. Enter any name, tap "Continue," and you'll be navigated to the FaceTime call page. You can choose to mute yourself, turn off the video, or switch the camera or mic on the call page. Once you are ready, hit the "Join" button. Remember, your browser may ask permission to use your device's camera and microphone for the call.
After you request to join the call, the original host of the call will receive a notification to approve it on their Apple device. If they aren't already on the call, they will have to join the call and then approve your entry or the entry of any other participants. Following the approval, you can continue with the call.
Is an Apple user always required in a FaceTime call?
Although Android users need the person who generated the FaceTime call link to let them in the call, the Apple user's presence in the call isn't always mandatory beyond the initial approval. The Apple user only needs to be present if they are on a one-on-one call with someone from a non-Apple device. If there are more than two participants in the call and the FaceTime host leaves the call, the call will continue without trouble. However, no more participants will be able to join unless approved by the original host.
That said, if there is another Apple user in the call besides the call host, they can manage the participants, including approving any joiners, after being in the call for 30 seconds. This is useful for group calls if the host has to leave for some reason, but other participants want to continue. Interestingly, this allows for a situation where there are only Android users on the FaceTime call.