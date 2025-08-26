Spotify Is Getting A New Feature, But It's Not The One Subscribers Want

Spotify has been teasing the launch of its HiFi plan for years now, with rumors circulating about how much a plan that includes lossless audio might cost. Despite all the teases, rumors, and leaks, we've yet to get an official release window for the feature, even though reports suggest Spotify plans to increase prices soon. Instead, the music streaming company has decided to focus on releasing new features, including a surprising revamp of the direct messaging system that it killed off back in 2017.

The launch of its direct messaging system is the latest addition to the Spotify app, and the company says it will make sharing songs with your friends even easier than it already is. Of course, there's an argument to be made for having to connect with people on Spotify and then share songs there, versus sharing the links to Spotify tabs on Discord, iMessage, and other messaging services.

I'm unsure if the launch of direct messages will have the desired effect — I've yet to actually connect with any of my friends on Spotify despite sharing songs with them pretty consistently through other methods — though your mileage may vary depending on how you use the platform.