You Can Check Who Is Connected To Your iPhone's Hotspot: Here's How

Although an iPhone may not show exactly which devices are connected to its hotspot in the Control Center or Personal Hotspot settings, there is an alternative option that can give you some idea of which devices connected to the hotspot in the past and how much data they individually consumed. This can help identify if one specific device is eating up too much of your mobile data.

To check this, navigate to Settings > Cellular/Mobile Service on your iPhone, and scroll down to the Cellular Data section, which lists all the apps and services that are using mobile data or can use it. Look for Personal Hotspot in this list and tap it open to see all the devices that have connected to your iPhone's hotspot and how much data they have consumed. Remember, the data shown on this page is not specific to a day or week; it's all the data collected since the "Cellular Data Usage Statistics" were last reset on that iPhone. The reset date can be found on the same page at the very bottom.

Gaurav Shukla/BGR

Notably, the hotspot data consumption page won't always list the exact names of the devices. Sometimes, it'll just list the MAC addresses, which makes things slightly more complicated if you intend to find the exact devices, as you'll have to check individual devices for their specific MAC addresses.