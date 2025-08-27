How The iPhone 17 Air And Foldable iPhone Could Threaten Apple's Lucrative Pro Lineup

Apple's iPhone lineup is set for a serious shakeup starting next month. Rumors suggest an iPhone 17 Air is going to replace the iPhone Plus, but the company won't stop there. One of the top sources regarding upcoming releases is Bloomberg, and the publication reports that Apple will introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026 followed by the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027.

However, while Apple is seemingly set to introduce exciting new redesigns and innovations for the iPhone every year for the next three years, this might also ruin the company's lucrative Pro lineup. After all, Apple usually sells more iPhone Pro models right after it launches a new lineup, but, in the long run, it's the cheaper base model that sells the most.

With that said, Apple's iPhone lineup could look something like this next year: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Fold. Long-time Apple fans would undoubtedly be excited, but if the Air ends up being more expensive than the Plus, and the foldable is priced similarly to those of other top vendors, the average selling price of Apple's iPhone lineup is set to skyrocket. Not only does this have the chance of confusing consumers, but it could also scare off price-conscious shoppers.