How To Enable Windows' Hidden Ultimate Performance Power Plan

Have you ever needed a power performance boost on your computer? Perhaps you are doing tasks like editing videos, designing graphics, or playing a PC game, and feel like your computer is running too slowly. Windows has a lot of settings, often not in obvious locations, that can be customized to change things on your computer, like its security or the way it uses its power. One such setting is hidden away fairly well and is referred to as the performance power plan.

Introduced in 2018, it uses Microsoft's High-Performance power plan to improve the performance of your computer by letting the hardware take all the power that it needs. Ultimately, it delivers power faster and immediately, rather than evaluating how that power should be prioritized and when it should be delivered.

However, this ultimate performance power plan is hidden away for a reason. This much ongoing power can be very draining on your computer. It can cause it to get very hot and wear out the battery. And, unfortunately, you may not end up seeing the difference in power that you think you will be getting.