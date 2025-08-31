Scientists Say Catastrophic Wildfires Are The New Norm For Canada. Here's Why

The United Nations recently stated that humanity's attempts to fight climate change are failing. When you look at all the evidence, it's hard not to agree. While wildfires have been a problem for years, the ongoing changes to global temperatures have left Canada even more susceptible to fires that spread and last longer than ever before.

Several fires in Canada are now classified as "out of control," with over 17 million acres of land already burned this year alone. The issue is only going to get worse as climate change continues to drive temperatures higher around the world. As these warmer temperatures settle in, fire season will gradually extend, thanks to changes in rain patterns and longer periods of heat. Along with moisture being sucked out of the vegetation, it also means longer periods of volatile weather, like lightning storms, creating a breeding ground for more fires to spread across the nation.

Many experts have already begun calling for Canada to look for new approaches to how it deals with the fire season, as things are not expected to get better anytime soon. In fact, a National Windland Fire Situation Report from the Canadian government shows that 2025 alone has already seen more area burned than the 10-year average. This is extremely concerning for Canadian citizens, who not only have to contend with the fires, but also the byproduct of those fires — smoke, ash, property damage, and even possible injury or death.