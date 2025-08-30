Why The Atari Cosmos Is So Rare (And What It's Worth Today)

Atari was a pioneer in the world of home video games, and the company is still around today. Founded in 1972, it's best known for its home video game console dominance thanks to the Atari 2600, released back in 1977. The brand went on to release several home computers and video game consoles all the way into the 1990s, but it never reached the same success as it had with the Atari 2600 after the North American video game crash of 1983.

In its early years, Atari and its engineers were always experimenting with the burgeoning video game space. It was the Wild West in terms of possibilities, and this allowed companies to try new things. The company released various home computers, video game consoles, and even launched the first commercial music visualizer with the Atari Video Music device.

With so many irons in the fire, it should be no surprise that Atari had a number of announced products that never made it to market. From the likes of the unreleased Atari Game Brain home console to the Atari 1400XL home computer, the company was actively looking for the next big thing. But one unreleased Atari product in particular, the Cosmos, is held above all others in the collector space.