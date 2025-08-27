Gemini Can Now Answer Questions About Images In Google Drive

Gemini is already very prevalent in Google Workspace, but the company is making it even more accessible in Google Drive by adding the option to talk to Gemini about images directly in the Drive sidebar. The new feature is already rolling out — I can access it in Drive across multiple accounts already — so most users should be able to take advantage of it now, though rollout is continuing through September 9.

Google says the feature could prove handy for people who need to extract information from images and those who want to generate alternate image text. You can even ask Gemini to write a story about the image, if you're so inclined. That said, it's primarily designed to handle scanned documents such as receipts, contracts, and invoices, as well as "text-heavy images."

Gemini image chats aren't currently available for users that don't have a paid Workspace plan like Google One AI Premium or Business Standard, so you need to at least be part of a supported Google Workspace to use the feature.