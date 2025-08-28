Japanese Government Used An AI Video To Show How A Mount Fuji Eruption Would Disrupt Life In Tokyo﻿

Situated only about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, Mount Fuji is an important tourist attraction for Japan. The popular landmark is also an active volcano (not to be confused with dormant volcanos), so it could erupt at any moment. Most visitors and even Tokyo residents might not actively worry about eruption risks, considering that Mount Fuji last erupted in 1707. But the Japanese government would like Tokyo residents to be prepared for such an event, which could have devastating effects on daily life in the capital. The government used AI to create an informational video that shows how a Mount Fuji eruption would disrupt life in Tokyo within hours, warning citizens in the capital to be prepared for the emergency.

The last time Mount Fuji erupted, the event lasted about two weeks, according to the AI video. Depending on weather, the wind direction, and the power of the eruption, volcanic ash might reach the city in one to two hours. Residents might receive warnings on their phones about the eruption, and they might see the ash in the sky, but that might not be enough to give them time for last-minute preparations.

Some of the visuals in the video the government released (seen in the image above and in the clip below) are stunning, showing what a powerful eruption might look like. The government discloses from the start of the clip that it used generative AI to give viewers a depiction of how volcanic ash will impact life in Tokyo.