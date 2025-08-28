Japanese Government Used An AI Video To Show How A Mount Fuji Eruption Would Disrupt Life In Tokyo
Situated only about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, Mount Fuji is an important tourist attraction for Japan. The popular landmark is also an active volcano (not to be confused with dormant volcanos), so it could erupt at any moment. Most visitors and even Tokyo residents might not actively worry about eruption risks, considering that Mount Fuji last erupted in 1707. But the Japanese government would like Tokyo residents to be prepared for such an event, which could have devastating effects on daily life in the capital. The government used AI to create an informational video that shows how a Mount Fuji eruption would disrupt life in Tokyo within hours, warning citizens in the capital to be prepared for the emergency.
The last time Mount Fuji erupted, the event lasted about two weeks, according to the AI video. Depending on weather, the wind direction, and the power of the eruption, volcanic ash might reach the city in one to two hours. Residents might receive warnings on their phones about the eruption, and they might see the ash in the sky, but that might not be enough to give them time for last-minute preparations.
Some of the visuals in the video the government released (seen in the image above and in the clip below) are stunning, showing what a powerful eruption might look like. The government discloses from the start of the clip that it used generative AI to give viewers a depiction of how volcanic ash will impact life in Tokyo.
What happens if Mount Fuji erupts?
The AI clip explains that volcanic ash is made up of "fine, jagged particles," but it poses health and safety risks that Tokyo residents need to be aware of. Health-wise, volcanic ash could lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation. It could also impact people suffering from certain respiratory conditions, including asthma. The ash might also contaminate water supplies and water treatment plants.
Volcanic ash would also affect infrastructure in the city almost immediately. It would take a small layer of ash to ground airplanes and stop trains. A volcanic ash layer just over an inch (3 cm) would make travel by car hazardous, making it difficult to see outside and causing cars to slip on roads.
Without access to reliable means of transport, many Tokyo residents would not be able to return home quickly. The AI video imagines what walking in the city while volcanic ash is falling would look like. Visibility would be significantly reduced, and people would be exposed to breathing in the tiny particles.
A Mount Fuji eruption would almost immediately disrupt deliveries to grocery stores and other critical businesses. The ash layer could affect cell towers and power lines, which could lead to communication disruptions and blackouts. Combined with heavier rainfall, ash might accumulate in drainage systems, leading to blockages and overflows. Volcanic ash accumulating on wooden buildings might make them collapse under the extra weight.
What people can do to prepare
The AI video above makes it clear that a Mount Fuji eruption can't be predicted. It's a matter of time before the volcano will become active again, despite the long pause since the last event. The government advises viewers to be prepared and know what to do in case the volcano erupts. The government set up a website with more information about a Mount Fuji eruption. Also, Tokyo residents should prepare for emergencies by storing food and water at home. A radio and medical supplies should be available at home for quick access in case Mount Fuji disrupts travel and communication in the city.
According to CNN, the Japanese government also explained what would happen during a large-scale eruption. Some 1.7 billion cubic meters (60 billion cubic feet) of volcanic ash would come out of the mountain. Of that, 490 million cubic meters (17.3 billion cubic feet) would accumulate in and around Tokyo. An eruption could cost Japan up to 2.5 trillion yen ($16.6 billion).
While generative AI is advanced enough to support the creation of videos like this, you can also use AI services like ChatGPT to plan trips in and around Tokyo.