Here's Why Elon Musk's Antitrust Case Against Apple Is Going To Fail

The lawsuit claims that Apple and OpenAI struck an agreement to keep competition at bay. This argument rings hollow and ignores the fact that OpenAI's technology fills a gap in Apple's software offerings. There's nothing illegal about striking an exclusive deal with a best-in-class software company, especially when the deal does nothing to prevent rival companies from competing. Indeed, Apple's deal with OpenAI hasn't precluded other AI chatbots from topping the App Store charts. DeepSeek, for example, was the top app on the App Store earlier this year. And bear in mind that this was after Apple announced its deal with OpenAI. Grok, meanwhile, has consistently ranked as one of the top free apps on the App Store.

Exclusive agreements don't inherently stifle competition, no matter how much market share each company has. For instance, Apple has a deal with Google to make it the default search engine on iOS. That doesn't stop Bing or DuckDuckGo from competing. McDonald's, meanwhile, only serves Coca-Cola products. That doesn't mean Pepsi has grounds to file a lawsuit.

It's also quite hypocritical for xAI to bemoan Apple's exclusive deal with OpenAI when Grok itself is tightly integrated into X and Tesla vehicles. Apparently, it's permissible for Musk to integrate his own AI software into the products of companies he owns to the detriment of rivals. Meanwhile, Apple integrating third-party software into Siri is supposedly problematic even though users can just as easily download standalone AI apps.

While xAI claims that there is no "valid business reason for the Apple-OpenAI deal to be exclusive," xAI itself acknowledges ChatGPT's position as a market share leader. This alone is a valid business reason for the agreement to be exclusive. Further, other chatbots could be integrated into Siri in the near future. In fact, there are rumors Apple is already talking to Google about using Gemini to power Siri.

xAI's argument also ignores that integrating ChatGPT into Siri requires substantial work to ensure that performance, security, and privacy protections remain at the level Apple demands. For a company that prides itself on releasing products that "just work," it's understandable that Apple would rather strike a deal with a market leader than provide a dizzying number of options that might strain Apple's resources and ultimately provide users with a subpar experience.