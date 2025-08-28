Taco Bell Tried To Put AI In The Drive-Thru, And The Internet Said 'No Thanks'

In what might be one of the most easily predictable AI missteps to date, Taco Bell's recent move to replace human employees with AI to help manage drive-thru orders has gone spectacularly wrong. From people trolling the AI to it struggling to do its job, Taco Bell has found itself looking into other possible options and ways to approach how it handles drive-thru orders going forward.

"We're learning a lot, I'm going to be honest with you," Taco Bell's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dane Mathews, told The Wall Street Journal in response to a question about how the ongoing transition to using AI in Taco Bell's drive-thru has been going. Mathews continued by saying that sometimes the AI lets him down. However, he also noted that "sometimes it really surprises me."

If you haven't been following the discourse, the fast food taco franchise rolled out an AI-powered drive-thru experience to more than 500 of its locations last year. The move was meant to speed up ordering for customers while also offering relief to human employees inside the restaurant. However, the response to the AI, and as the AI's ability to do the job, have been underwhelming.