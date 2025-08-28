Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Review: The Big-Screen Android Phone To Beat

The camera experience has long been one of the highlights of the Pixel series, and that remains true with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That said, the camera system is the same as what you'll get on the standard Pixel 10 Pro. I'm happy that's the case, though. It means that you can decide between the devices based on whether or not you want a bigger phone with a larger screen, rather than having to go with a bigger phone if you don't want one simply to get the best features.

The camera system is made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view. I found the system as a whole to capture excellent photos. In well-lit environments, it produced detailed, vibrant shots. It was consistent, too, with the three cameras performing very well and offering similar color tuning.

It also performed very well in low-light environments. You can certainly push the camera to produce messy photos, but in most low-light settings, you should find that you can capture decently detailed shots. In fact, while the cameras are the same as the ones found on the Pixel 9 Pro from last year, I found the image processing on offer by the Tensor G5 to help make for better photos in low lighting overall.

Christian de Looper for BGR

Of course, as you would expect in 2025, there are tons of AI-based image editing features on offer by the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Exclusive to the Pro devices is the new Pro Res Zoom feature, which essentially uses generative AI to recreate images zoomed at up to 100x. This feature worked very well. You'll have to grapple with the idea of the resulting image being made by generative AI rather than being what you actually shot, but regardless, I found the images that it created to be very good and obviously far better than what you'll get from simply using digital zoom at those levels.

Other features include image editing tools built into the Photos app, like a new text-based editing tool that lets you tell the app what kind of edits you want. This also uses generative AI, and it worked quite well. I also like that it gives you a number of different options to choose from.