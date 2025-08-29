iOS 26 Lets You Take Photos With Your AirPods - Here's What You Need To Do

Introduced at WWDC 2025 in June, iOS 26 has been in testing since then via several beta releases Apple made available to developers and the general public. We've been able to try the Liquid Glass design and the new software features Apple baked into iOS 26 thoroughly ahead of the wider iOS 26 release next month, but there is one hidden feature in iOS 26 that most people might ignore: You can turn your AirPods into camera remotes.

If the feature sounds familiar, it's because you can already use the Apple Watch as a camera remote for those photo shoots where pressing the usual iPhone camera buttons isn't convenient. Taking group photos with the iPhone placed on a tripod is one example. If you want everybody in the picture, including the iPhone owner, you need a timer for the camera shutter or a remote. The Apple Watch works very well for this purpose. Bluetooth accessories like selfie sticks might offer similar functionality, featuring built-in camera shutters. Content creators recording videos for social media might also need support for hands-free camera control.

The iOS 26 update will turn compatible AirPods into camera remotes, and the feature might make even more sense than using an Apple Watch or a selfie stick to take a photo. After all, AirPods are best-selling Apple products, with plenty of iPhone users having a pair around.