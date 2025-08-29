Insider Says The iPhone 20 Won't Have A Curved Display, But It Might Resemble The Apple Watch

After a series of reports claimed that Apple is developing an all-screen "iPhone 20" smartphone for 2027 featuring a design mostly made of glass curving around the phone's four edges, well-known insider UniverseIce said on X that Apple won't make an iPhone with a curved display to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. Instead, Apple would give the iPhone's edges a softer curvature effect similar to the Apple Watch, which appears to be curving on the sides. The actual OLED panel under the glass will not curve; only the glass cover on top of it will get a curving effect towards the sides.

UniverseIce has been leaking Samsung and Apple secrets on Chinese social media and X for years. His newest take on X comes in response to a report from another well-known Apple insider. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman detailed a few days ago Apple's purported iPhone design plans for the next three years. The iPhone 17 series will introduce the ultra-thin "Air" model; the iPhone 18 series will feature Apple's first foldable handset; and a 20th anniversary iPhone redesign will come in 2027.

"Then comes 2027, when Apple celebrates its smartphone's 20th birthday with a curved-glass 'iPhone 20.' This design will finally break from the squared-off slab we've lived with since 2020 and move to an approach with curved glass edges all around," Gurman said, via MacRumors. "It should fit nicely with the new Liquid Glass-based interface for iOS and other operating systems due to be released next month."

Gurman made similar claims in mid-May, saying that the iPhone 20 will offer a "mostly glass, curved" design. The Information said in early May that Apple will release an iPhone model in 2027 featuring an edge-to-edge display. The phone's Face ID system and selfie camera would go under the screen.