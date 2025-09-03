What Does The Inside Of A Dying Star Look Like? Here's What Scientists Say

For the first time in history, researchers observed a dying star stripped nearly to its bare core before it exploded. This newly discovered supernova, designated SN 2021yfj, offers an unprecedented glimpse into the inner workings of stellar deaths. The discovery was made by researchers from Northwestern University. It was first detected in 2021 by the Zwicky Transient Facility, and later studied in detail using the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

Unlike typical supernovae, SN 2021yfj revealed spectral signatures dominated by silicon, sulfur, and argon. These elements are typically found deep inside massive stars, while their outer layer is composed of hydrogen and helium. That means that this particular star was stripped of its outermost layer, and its core remained exposed before its final explosion.

The study was published in the August 2025 edition of Nature by astronomer Steve Schulze and his team. In this study, they challenge long-held models of stellar mass loss and reveal a new class of stellar explosion. This rare discovery confirms the textbook theories about the onion-like structure of massive stars. However, it also opens new questions about how and how much matter stars can lose before their explosion.