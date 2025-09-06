How To Get Faster Internet Speeds On Windows 11

If you are working from home, you want the best internet performance possible from your PC. Perhaps your internet is being uncharacteristically slow and you don't know why. Or perhaps you have important deadlines to meet, and you need your computer to keep up with your fast work pace. In either case, an internet speed that doesn't meet your needs can be frustrating.

Windows 11 is Microsoft's newest upgrade for your PC. It boasts a range of alterations, but it might not be an improvement depending on your preferences (if you're not a fan of Copilot AI, you're out of luck, as they're shoehorning it into the update wherever they can). It is free and optional, though in an effort to force users to use it, Microsoft is sending emails reminding users that external support will be ending for Windows 10 soon.

If you have already made the switch to Windows 11 or plan to, then you definitely want to take advantage of the upgrade to get the fastest internet performance possible. One way is to use Windows 11's capabilities to connect to the enhanced Wi-Fi 7. Another is to clear out the temporary storage files on both your Windows 11 system and Microsoft Edge to ensure nothing is slowing down your internet.