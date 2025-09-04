Meta Might Be Scanning Your Photos Without You Knowing: Here's How To Stop It

How would you feel if you realized your private photos on Facebook were being used for its artificial intelligence (AI) feature referred to as Meta AI? That is what some users have realized by surprise, finding out that a specific setting for their camera roll was turned on. This setting allows Meta AI to use your photos, including the images of the people in them, the locations you went to, and when you were at these places.

According to the Meta AI Terms of Service: "Depending on where you are located, you may have the option to share images with AIs. Once shared, you agree that Meta will analyze those images, including facial features, using AI. This processing allows us to offer innovative new features, including the ability to summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image. You further agree that you will not upload images to Meta AI that you know to contain individuals that reside in Illinois or Texas, unless you are their legally authorized representative and consent on their behalf."

You have to go manually into settings to turn this feature off. This isn't the first time the Meta AI app has caused user outrage. Nor is it the first time companies have taken advantage of user-created content for their AI with the intent to become more profitable.