Opera For iPhone Rolls Out Redesigned Tab Management Ahead Of iOS 26 Update

Ahead of Apple's big iOS 26 update expected to roll out to all iPhone users in the coming weeks, the Norwegian browser company Opera just updated its iPhone app with a revamped new tab management functionality. This new version comes a little before Apple makes a handful of new tweaks to Safari, including the all-new design thanks to the Liquid Glass UI.

However, while Apple ties its Safari updates with major new iOS versions, Opera keeps improving its browser as an alternative to Apple's built-in solution. This time, the Norwegian company says it cracked "one of iOS users' biggest frustrations," which is "many unruly tabs." With this new version, Opera for iOS brings desktop-style tab organization to iPhone users.

"We're all excited about the launch of the new iPhones, but here we're even more excited about fixing the tab issue on iOS," said Jona Bolin, product manager of Opera One for iOS. "Some people say we're too much into tab overload, and indeed we are, because we can control it," he added.