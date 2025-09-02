The iPhone Alarm Went Viral Over The Weekend - Here's Why

The iPhone's alarm is a feature we've been taking for granted for nearly twenty years. It's a basic feature of the Clock app that allows users to set an alarm (or multiple) and wait for the iPhone to wake them up. The iPhone alarm isn't a feature you want to see go viral on the internet. Whenever that happens, it's usually because some sort of malfunction prevented the alarm from going off at the desired time, or the iPhone has a strange alarm bug we can't explain. But something unusual happened over the long Labor Day weekend. The iPhone alarm went viral online for a good reason. Someone discovered an unexpected Easter egg from Apple that challenges everything we thought we knew about it: The time picker isn't a wheel.

The iPhone alarm is a feature some people might like because of the way it is designed. The user interface features two or three "wheels" that you scroll to set the alarm. One is for hours, one is for minutes, and the optional third wheel appears for AM/PM. You scroll through each wheel to pick the time when you want your alarm to go off.

The user interface is why the iPhone alarm went viral on social media. An intrepid iPhone owner with extra time on their hands discovered that the three wheels aren't wheels at all. Instead, two of them are long lists of repeating numbers. Each list ends eventually. It's a fascinating discovery, mostly because it took iPhone owners so long to find it.