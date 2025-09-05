What Is A Blood Moon? Here's What Causes This Lunar Anomaly

Earth's natural satellite, the moon, is typically pale gray, white, or yellowish; however, every once in a while, it appears to change its color to red or copper. This phenomenon is called a blood moon, and it only occurs during a total lunar eclipse, which is why the terms "total lunar eclipse" and "blood moon" are sometimes used interchangeably.

As you might expect, the moon doesn't actually turn red during a blood moon; it only looks reddish in color from our perspective on Earth, and there is a good reason for that. When Earth comes between the sun and the moon to create a total lunar eclipse, it blocks any of the sun's light from reaching the moon's surface directly. However, some of the sunlight still hits the moon, but only after passing through Earth's atmosphere.

As the sunlight travels through our atmosphere, much of the shorter wavelengths, which are responsible for blues and violets, are scattered to a greater extent than the longer wavelengths, which are responsible for the reds and oranges. The longer wavelengths, which are not scattered, are reflected back to the Earth by the moon's surface, giving it the reddish glow and causing the blood moon. The intensity of the red color can increase if there is more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere. Notably, the term "blood moon" is not a scientifically recognized term.