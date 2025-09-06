Why Is The Sky Blue?

Gazing into the deep blue sky can invoke a sense that you're peering into the infinite. That sea of blue you see above your head looks like it never ends, but it may shock you that it only appears blue to us due to a certain physical process. While it unfortunately doesn't involve any mysterious green ghosts in the sky, it does involve a fair amount of science.

The sky is blue thanks to Rayleigh scattering: a physical phenomenon where sunlight becomes scattered due to interacting with molecules and debris in the Earth's atmosphere, leaving a blue color to be the predominant visible wavelength. Along with being responsible for the color of the sky, Rayleigh scattering is also one of the reasons an individual's eyes can appear green.

This process is also responsible for how a sunrise or sunset may appear, as it helps completely scatter blue wavelengths to produce those familiar red and orange hues. It also provides our occasionally photogenic sun its familiar yellow color when looking at it from Earth. When Rayleigh scattering joins forces with another scientific phenomenon, the results can be completely jaw dropping.