This Asteroid Holds Material Older Than The Sun Itself

The story of Bennu doesn't end with the incorporation of pre-solar grains and interstellar organics. After accretion, Bennu's parent body (likely a much larger asteroid) underwent significant alterations. Analyses indicate that water ice was once abundant within Bennu's parent. But as the ice melted, it reacted with the surrounding rock, producing hydrated clay minerals. In fact, about 80% of the Bennu sample consists of phyllosilicates, strong evidence of alterations made by water.

Bennu's history also includes a catastrophic disruption. It appears that the original parent body collided with a space object (possibly Vesta, the brightest asteroid visible from Earth) and was shattered into pieces. The gravity reaccumulated the fragments, which explains the rubble-pile structure seen in Bennu today. That's why this asteroid is loosely bound, porous, and rich in fine-grained minerals.

That said, it's not just internal alteration that shaped Bennu. Its surface was continuously modified by external processes. The grains are filled with evidence of chemical changes and microscopic tracks left by heating and cooling cycles, micrometeorite impacts, and bombardment by the solar wind. These processes are collectively called space weathering. It took thousands of years for this space weathering to reshape the surface material collected from Bennu.

This all means that Bennu preserves not only the ancient stardust, but also the evidence of water-driven chemistry, catastrophic impact, and ongoing alteration by space itself. The samples collected by Osiris-REx allow scientists to reconstruct the full history of Bennu, from the formation of its parent body in the outer solar system to the active environment of near-Earth space today.